Huntsville Summit Apartment residents return home after 3-day evacuation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many residents of the Huntsville Summit Apartments were able to return home Friday morning after an apparent electrical issue Tuesday morning forced them to evacuate.

Residents were moved to a local hotel where they remained for the past three days while the building was inspected. During that time, the coroner confirmed one of the residents passed away at the hotel Friday morning.

A witness who administered CPR to the resident told WAFF 48 News that they suffered from a seizure, fell and hit their head.

The death happened the same day a majority of tenants were able to move back into the complex. However, the stress of the week still lingers.

“I just had open heart surgery and I don’t need to be stressed out going through this,” said resident Samella Jones.

She said the events of the week have taken a toll on her physically and emotionally.

While she is glad to be back, many are not so lucky. Tenants of the more damaged units will have to wait at least another week before they can return.

That’s the case for frustrated resident Jeffrey Shannon, who will have to remain in the hotel for the time being.

“They are putting some residents that are in those rooms that are shut down in different apartments,” Shannon said. “I want to know why they can’t do that for all 24 of us because they’ve got more than 24 units available.”

Returning residents are also frustrated. Upon their return, they discovered the food in their fridge had spoiled. With many of the residents being low-income, it’s a major hit to their wallets.

“They got insurance on this building, they are getting an insurance check, we should be able to get vouchers to buy our replacement food,” Jones said. “I had steaks, bbq, ribs, chicken, shrimp, the food voucher is not going to give us that back.”

Jones and Shannon voiced that the complex constantly has maintenance issues and they are hoping the events of this week will be a wake-up call to management.

“I’m tired of it, I’m tired of things being swept under the carpet,” Shannon said. “I’ve spent better years in prison than I’ve spent here and I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

WAFF 48 has reached out to management dozens of times to get a statement about the events of this week and residents’ concerns.

They originally told us they would release a statement but now they are not answering any of our phone calls.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.