Huntsville PD investigating Saturday morning shooting leaving 1 with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville PD, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53.

Police say they are currently investigating the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, per HPD.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

WAFF will update with more information once it becomes available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.