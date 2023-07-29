Huntsville PD investigating Saturday morning shooting leaving 1 with life-threatening injuries
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning in Huntsville.
According to Huntsville PD, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of 3750 Highway 53.
Police say they are currently investigating the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, per HPD.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
WAFF will update with more information once it becomes available.
