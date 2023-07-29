Huntsville apartment fire displaces four people on Mahogany Row

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire responded to a fire call at 6:27 a.m. Saturday.

The fire impacted one unit in an apartment complex located at 9006 Mahogany Row SE in Huntsville, per officials. A total of four people were in the apartment unit when the fire broke out and have no injuries.

The incident occurred when one of the residents woke up to their bedroom on fire, causing the fire alarm to go off.

All four people are safe, however, they are now displaced. The American Red Cross will be providing services such as housing, food, clothing, and even health-related help to the family that lost their home.

The fire did not impact any other units.

HEMSI and Huntsville Police also assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Huntsville Fire.

