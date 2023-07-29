Hot & humid today. A HEAT ADVISORY for most of the Tennessee Valley is in effect.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A warm and humid start to the day with areas of patchy fog. Areas of fog will burn off and it is all about the heat and humidity for Saturday. A HEAT ADVISORY through this evening for most of the Tennessee Valley. Air temps well into the 90s with Heat Index values around 105°. A chance for storms today will come during the evening (Between 6-10 P.M.) and favor locations East of I-65. Isolated storms, the coverage will be minimal, but if you do have a storm expect heavy rainfall and small hail. Winds will pick up a bit as well. Warm and humid overnight, low to mid 70s.

Sunday, still hot & humid. isolated storms from late morning through the afternoon. Once again, any storm is capable of heavy rain/gusty winds. Temps well into the 90s with heat index values near 105°.

A slight dip with the humidity Monday and Tuesday, but still hot. Low to mid 90s. A slight chance of a storm on Monday.

Higher humidity returns Wednesday and continues into next weekend. High temps in the 90s, feels-like temps over 100. The chance for storms increases for Friday and next weekend.

