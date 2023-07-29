Grandview Medical Center doctors explain when to go ER for bug bites and stings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re in the middle of summer which means more heat, outdoor activities, and bug bites.

Dr. Kevin Cope, Medical Director at Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department in Trussville, says they are seeing a lot of people come into the emergency room with mild to even severe reactions to bug bites and stings right now. He says they’re seeing mosquito bites of course, but also bee and wasp stings and quite a few spider bites.

“If you spend time outside, getting bit or stung by an insect is nearly unavoidable, which is why it’s important to know when to get medical treatment,” says Wendy Miller, M.D., Primary Care Physician with Grandview Primary Care Brook Highland. “Depending on the severity of a reaction to a bite or sting, a round of antibiotics, steroids or topical ointment may be prescribed.”

While most reactions tend to be isolated pain or itching, he says some stings can cause anaphylaxis in some people where your tongue, throat, and lungs can swell or close up.

Dr. Cope says if you have any trouble breathing or notice it’s hard to swallow, you need to seek medical attention immediately.

“If you get a sting in say your hand and you notice that redness or swelling starts to significantly spread and travel up the entire arm, up into the shoulder -- then that’s another reaction that I would get evaluated in an emergency department for,” he said.

In a press release, Grandview Medical Center recommends seeking medical care if you experience:

● An allergic reaction: Hives, rapid heartbeat, or swelling of the mouth, tongue and throat could indicate an allergic reaction or anaphylaxis. If you or a loved one are experiencing symptoms of an allergic reaction or anaphylaxis, which is life threatening, call 911 and administer epinephrine if it is available.

● Cellulitis: Swollen lymph nodes and oozing pus can be symptoms of cellulitis, a non-contagious skin infection that requires antibiotics. If left untreated, it could cause sepsis.

● Bite from a disease carrier: Ticks can carry Lyme disease and mosquitoes can spread viruses through their bites like West Nile and Zika. If bitten by a disease-carrying insect and you experience symptoms like fever, fatigue or red streaks surrounding the bite, seek medical attention.

● Flu-like symptoms: Go to the emergency room if symptoms like chills, headache, sore throat and fever last more than 48 hours after a bite or sting or if symptoms worsen rapidly.

● Worsening redness: Redness usually goes away after a few days, however, if the redness spreads or red lines from the bite site develop, it could be a sign of infection.

Dr. Cope says most bug bites or stings can be handled at home with over-the-counter steroid creams or Benadryl creams.

“To better protect yourself or your loved ones this summer, wear long sleeve shirts and pants, use insect repellents with DEET as an active ingredient and avoid bug-infested areas. Make it a point to check your skin when you go inside to find any insects that might have attached to you or bites needing treatment,” says Dr. Miller.

