Equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter receives Athens State University’s President’s Medal

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Equal pay activist Lilly Ledbetter received Athens State University’s President’s Medal Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the university, Ledbetter received the prestigious award during the school’s Summer Commencement Ceremony.

The President’s Medal remains one of the highest honors approved by Athens State University and is awarded to individuals who have distinguished themselves in one of the following areas:

Outstanding scholarly activity in the arts and sciences, education, business, letters, or theology;

Outstanding service to humanity, their community, church, country or educational Institution;

Outstanding vision, success, and achievement in their chosen profession; or

Outstanding leadership, dedication and generosity in support of Athens State University.

Athens State University Interim President Dr. Catherine Wehlburg says Ledbetter received the award due in part to her relentless advocacy and contributions for fair pay across the country.

Ledbetter has been fighting for women’s equal pay for the last 25 years. In 1979 she was hired by Goodyear as a supervisor, after working there for 19 years and receiving an anonymous note revealing she was making much less per year than men in her same position, she began her advocacy for equal pay. This eventually lead to legislation known as the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009. Ledbetter continues to receive national acclaim for more transparency in pay equity.

Ledbetter also delivered the commencement speech to the graduates and ended her speech, according to Athens State officials, saying, “Always remember where you came from, because your history is your strength. It will help you.”

