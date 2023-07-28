Tackling back-to-school anxiety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether your child is headed to school for the first time or they are getting ready to go back after the summer break, back-to-school anxiety can be hard for children to process.

Kaleidoscope Therapy is a local resource in the Huntsville community that specializes in children, teens, and their families. Owner and licensed therapist, Stephanie Hase, LICSW-S, RPT-S, has some tips for parents looking to help ease their children in the coming weeks.

Stephanie playing puppets with child (Stephanie Hase)

Stephanie says the best thing to do to tackle back-to-school anxiety is to prepare. This prep work can include at-home conversations, visiting the school beforehand, meeting their teacher at an open house, etc. It is super important to leave plenty of room for conversation as they head into the school year. Stephanie says that it can be frustrating due to the repetitive nature of questions, but sometimes children need to ask a question multiple times to ease their anxiousness. It is how their brain organizes this emotion and makes sense of the big feelings that they might have going on.

In order to overcome anxiety, parents need to leave a little bit of space for struggle. To overcome the fear, children must put themselves out there and do things that they might not want to do. Vulnerability is vital and preparation can help tremendously throughout that process and over time, they will gain confidence.

Little girl playing kitchen (Stephanie Hase)

Stephanie says she speaks with a lot of parents about the importance of empathy. Validating a child’s feelings can go a long way. It is good to acknowledge what they are feeling and then ask them what you both can do to make the day easier. Approach it in a way that does not isolate the child but rather, makes them feel supported. It encourages them to not just use the emotional side of their brain, but also their logic. This integration helps them to feel like they can do whatever it is that is making them anxious.

Stephanie and the child play castle (Stephanie Hase)

For younger children, Stephanie recommends the book “The Invisible String,” by Patrice Karst to combat any separation anxiety. For general anxiety, she recommends “Ruby Finds a Worry,” by Tom Percival.

To make an appointment, learn more about Kaleidoscope’s services, or get connected with a licensed therapist, visit their website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.