Red Bay man dies following Thursday crash on Alabama 24

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Red Bay man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on Thursday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, the crash involving a Ford pickup and a tractor-trailer occurred two miles east of Red Bay around 11:30 a.m.

Reese Dulaney, age 31, was critically injured in the crash. He later died at Red Bay Hospital.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

