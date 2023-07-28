Red Bay man dies following Thursday crash on Alabama 24

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Red Bay man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on Thursday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, the crash involving a Ford pickup and a tractor-trailer occurred two miles east of Red Bay around 11:30 a.m.

Reese Dulaney, age 31, was critically injured in the crash. He later died at Red Bay Hospital.

The ALEA Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the crash.

