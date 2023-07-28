New short-term rental ordinance put in place for Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A new ordinance passed by Florence City Council sets new guidelines for short-term rentals around the city.

What started as an office for a realtor, slowly became what Judy Young refers to as a “cash cow.”

“So I renovated this and I decided I would renovate that,” Young explained. “For clients to stay in if they’re from out of town, I would as a service, give them a place to stay while they’re looking at homes. So a lot of the time it wasn’t being utilized and my assistant at that time said, ‘Why don’t you do an Airbnb?’.”

For years now, Young has been operating a short-term rental with a business license that she already has. The City of Florence hasn’t had any ordinances in place for short-term rentals until now. The ordinance was passed earlier this month and lays out certain rules that people have to follow when setting up their short-term rental.

Short-term rental owners now have to put in an application for a permit and license. Then they have to pass an inspection from the city. Finally, either the owner or someone who can represent them has to live in the city and be available within 30 minutes if the city reaches out to them about a violation or disturbance.

“Certainly there needs to be ordinances and rules that everyone is following the same rules and guidelines,” Young said. “The rules are there to protect the visitors, to protect us and to protect the citizens of Florence. "

The ordinance also set guidelines for accommodation standards, guest records, and special events or functions. It also stated that private parties and events are not acceptable. Short-term rentals are only for overnight stays. Building inspector Justin Mason said the ordinance is meant to balance the relationship between the neighborhood and the visitors.

“Once they get the application filled out, we start processing everything,” Mason explained. “So as far as the ordinance goes, we want to make sure that they fit in with the city the best way they can. Our regulations and the purpose of the ordinance is to kind of keep it that way to kind of help with the public health safety and kind of keep a neighborhood a neighborhood.”

If you do have a short-term rental in place right now, Mason said you have about 180 days to come in and apply for a permit and license.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.