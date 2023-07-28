Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Morgan County Commissioner approves four part-time deputy positions

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says he needs more deputies as soon as possible.
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says he needs more deputies as soon as possible.

On Thursday, the Morgan County Commissioner approved Sheriff Puckett’s request to create four new, part-time positions.

Puckett says these part-time positions will help fill the gaps until he can open up new full-time positions.

“These part-time positions will help us fill the holes temporarily of course, until we can hire full-time positions. It just allows us to have more deputies on the road to protect our citizens,” he said.

If you are interested in becoming a part-time deputy, Sheriff Puckett says you should contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2023 Online Auction begins Friday
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
UPDATE: All lanes at Research Park open following crash
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

Latest News

The Huntsville City Council has drafted a proposal to rename the ‘Championship Soccer Complex’...
Huntsville City Council looks to rename sports complex located in John Hunt Park
Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says he needs more deputies as soon as possible.
Morgan County Commissioner approves four part-time deputy positions
WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
Athens city leaders approve repaid funds for HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary
Melson was on a state recruiting trip in South Korea with fellow lawmakers when he suddenly...
District 1 State Sen. Tim Melson suffers heart attack during South Korea recruiting trip