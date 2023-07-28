Morgan County Commissioner approves four part-time deputy positions

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says he needs more deputies as soon as possible.

On Thursday, the Morgan County Commissioner approved Sheriff Puckett’s request to create four new, part-time positions.

Puckett says these part-time positions will help fill the gaps until he can open up new full-time positions.

“These part-time positions will help us fill the holes temporarily of course, until we can hire full-time positions. It just allows us to have more deputies on the road to protect our citizens,” he said.

If you are interested in becoming a part-time deputy, Sheriff Puckett says you should contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

