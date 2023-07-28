Man leads police directly to his home following pursuit in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in Guntersville after leading a police pursuit shortly after midnight on Friday.

A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office initiated his emergency lights on a speeding vehicle on AL 205 north of Albertville. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to stop.

The driver continued north on 205 into Guntersville and ran through multiple stop signs. Once the driver approached Old 205 and Spring Creek Drive, a deputy deployed spike strips.

The driver hit the spike strips but continued leading the chase, the deputies even noticed that the two tires on the driver’s side were flat.

The driver continued on to O’Brig Avenue before running three stop signs. They then turned onto Ligon Street and stopped in front of a home, which was later determined to be the home of the driver.

Once the driver exited the vehicle he “became compliant and was taken into custody without incident.” He was identified as 51-year-old Michael Banks.

Banks already had outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear in an Assault - 2nd degree and a Probation Revocation. He was additionally charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Attempting to Elude.

The Guntersville Police Department assisted with the chase.

