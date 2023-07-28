Lemon Blueberry Pancakes by Siggy from Scratch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The first day of school can be such a special day! As the kids get ready to head back to the classroom, Siggy from Scratch says she has the perfect recipe to make the first day of school extra special.

Sigrid’s lemon blueberry pancakes are heavenly. Made with rich ricotta cheese and topped with syrup, homemade whip cream, and fresh lemon and blueberry, these will make the first day of school unforgettable.

Pancakes by Siggy from Scratch (Ellen McDonald)

Dry Ingredients:

- 1.5 cups flour

- 3 tablespoons sugar

- 3 teaspoons baking powder

- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Wet Ingredients:

- 1 egg

- 2 tablespoons of melted butter

- 1 3/4 cups milk

- 1/2 cup ricotta

- zest of 2 lemons

- juice from 1 lemon

- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 2 cups blueberries

Instructions:

1. Sift the dry ingredients together.

2. Make a well, then add the wet ingredients. Stir to combine. Let sit for 5 minutes.

3. Scoop the batter onto a heated griddle or pan.

4. Cook for two to three minutes, then flip.

5. Continue cooking until brown on both sides.

6. Add to plate and top with blueberries, lemon slices, and powdered sugar!

Sigrid and her mom even made homemade whip cream to add on top! To see all of Sigrid’s recipes you can head to her blog and check out her Instagram. She is also currently in the running for the Favorite Chef Competition! She is a semi-finalist and voting ends on August 3. You can vote for her here.

