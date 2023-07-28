Lauderdale Co. District Attorney suspends prosecution of Casey White for 2015 murder charge

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County District Attorney has filed a motion to suspend the prosecution of Casey White for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway.

According to court documents, the State moved to nolle pross this case with leave to reinstate. To support this motion, the State cited that White is “already serving a life sentence without parole and the amount of State resources that would be required to go forward with a jury trial.”

In addition to White’s life sentence for his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail in 2022, he is also serving 75 years for convictions out of Limestone County. He will not be considered for parole until 2081 when he will be 98 years old.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly stated that the decision to suspect this case was made after discussions were held with Rideway’s two adult children and investigators.

According to Connolly, investigators are continuing to investigate the murder of Ridgeway and are focusing on whether there are others involved in the murder.

“Austin and Cameron support the decision to suspect the prosecution at this time. Suspending the prosecution of Casey White will allow investigators additional time to complete their investigation and will preserve State resources. In the meantime, Casey White is right where he belongs; in Donaldson Prison,” Connoly stated.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.