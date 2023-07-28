Deals
Huntsville Summit Apartment residents still unable to return home after apparent electrical issue

Huntsville Summit Apartments
Huntsville Summit Apartments(WAFF)
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Residents of the Huntsville Summit Apartment complex are still unable to return to their homes, more than two days after they were forced to evacuate.

Early Tuesday morning, the entire complex had to evacuate due to a fire and flooding issue. Huntsville Fire and Rescue informed the residents to only grab what was important and to evacuate the building. They have not been allowed back in since.

One resident told WAFF 48 News that some tenants on the unaffected side of the building will be able to return on Friday.

The source said they have all been placed in hotel rooms by the management company but many of the low-income families in the complex are taking a major loss because their food is spoiling inside their refrigerators. Residents have been provided meals by the Salvation Army since the evacuation.

WAFF 48 has reached out to the property manager for a statement on the situation, but we have not heard anything back.

