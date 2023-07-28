Huntsville City FC, player/coach Nick Law agree to part ways

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Football Club announced on Thursday that it has mutually agreed to part ways with player/coach Nick Law.

Law served as the first captain for the Huntsville City FC while recording three assists in 11 matches and playing nearly 750 minutes.

He started his career in 2006 through the Sheffield United Academy in the English Premier League. When Law moved to the United States he appeared in 60 matches, 12 of those marchers were in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Law will now head back to the Tapa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship as the Head Coach.

“Nicky has been fantastic in the first seven months of our club’s history as a player, coach and leader. We are happy to support him in advancing his career and wish him well as he embarks on a new challenge,” Director of Soccer Operations Liam Doyle said.

Huntsville City FC will travel to New York for its next match against New York City FC II at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

Fans can watch the mat on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app or attend the watch party at Straight to Ale.

