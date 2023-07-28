Huntsville City Council looks to rename sports complex located in John Hunt Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council has drafted a proposal to rename the ‘Championship Soccer Complex’ in John Hunt Park.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Bill Kling, calls for the name to be changed to the ‘Loretta P. Spencer Sports Complex.’

Loretta Spencer graduated from the University of Alabama in 1959 with a degree in elementary education.

Spencer taught fifth grade and served as the president of boards for The Boys and Girls Club, The Senior Center and The Botanical Gardners.

In 1996, Spencer was elected as the first female Mayor of Huntsville and of any of the four largest cities in Alabama.

During her 12-year tenure as Mayor, Huntsville created unique tax incentive plans resulting in development and revitalization that generated millions of dollars in funding for the Huntsville City Schools’ capital improvement plans, according to the ordinance.

Spencer is also credited with bringing the Embassy Suites Hotel, Bridge Street Town Centre, Toyota V-8 Engine Plant, and other businesses as well as revitalizing the downtown area.

