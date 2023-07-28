Hot with isolated afternoon storms this weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Afternoon highs in the middle 90s with a heat index around 105 degrees can be expected into next week. We will have a handful of isolated showers and storms that will pop up during the peak heating of the day. Some of the storms will be strong with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Many areas will likely stay dry outside of a 20 minute shower. Isolated storm chances and higher humidity will continue all of next week.

