Hot & humid weekend with stray storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday. We have fair skies overhead and some areas of patchy fog kick off our morning.

Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning and temperatures will warm up very fast into the middle to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 7:00 PM CDT for heat indices ranging from 102 to 109 degrees. Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding any strenuous physical activity. Although most locations will stay dry, a few isolated downpours and thunderstorms may develop into the late afternoon.

Skies remain clear overnight with lows falling into the middle 70s by daybreak Saturday. The weekend forecast doesn’t bring any relief to the heat and humidity with the heat index staying in the triple digits for both Saturday and Sunday. A few isolated to widely scattered storms are possible both afternoons, main concerns will be locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Any storms that do develop will not be long lived and you should expect a roughly 30 minute delay in your outside plans.

Next week will stay hot and humid with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.