Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Hot & humid weekend with stray storms

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Heat Index
WAFF Heat Index(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  We have fair skies overhead and some areas of patchy fog kick off our morning. 

Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning and temperatures will warm up very fast into the middle to upper 90s.  A Heat Advisory is in effect through 7:00 PM CDT for heat indices ranging from 102 to 109 degrees.  Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding any strenuous physical activity.  Although most locations will stay dry, a few isolated downpours and thunderstorms may develop into the late afternoon. 

Skies remain clear overnight with lows falling into the middle 70s by daybreak Saturday.  The weekend forecast doesn’t bring any relief to the heat and humidity with the heat index staying in the triple digits for both Saturday and Sunday.  A few isolated to widely scattered storms are possible both afternoons, main concerns will be locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.  Any storms that do develop will not be long lived and you should expect a roughly 30 minute delay in your outside plans. 

Next week will stay hot and humid with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 90s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt hired as P.E. Coach by Plainview High School
Marcus Johnson Jr., 30
Person in custody following high-speed chase in Morgan County, speeds near 130 mph
Crime Stoppers: Two women flash their backside in the presence of a child
Crime Stoppers: Two women flash their backside in the presence of a child
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, claimed she was abducted and held in...
Attorney explains why Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges
Location of the possible accidental shooting on Hammonds Ave.
Teen accidentally shot on Hammonds Ave. in serious condition

Latest News

WAFF 48's Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provide us with Thursday night's forecast.
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF 48 First Alert Forecast: Morning showers with a hot & humid afternoon
WAFF Heat Index
Morning showers with a hot & humid afternoon
WAFF 48's Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Wednesday night's forecast.
WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast