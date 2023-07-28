Flower Friday: what is a “coneflower?”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s Flower Friday and with those record temperatures raging outside, we have the perfect perennial that loves the sunshine. Today we learned all about Echinacea sp., which is commonly referred to as the “coneflower.”

Director of Learning and Public Engagement at Huntsville Botanical Garden, Rebecca Turk joined to tell us about this beautiful flower plant that is native to the Eastern regions of the U.S. Echinacea sp. comes in many color variations and is a pollinator magnet!

Echinacea sp. from Huntsville Botanical Garden (Rebecca Turk)

Echinacea sp. at Huntsville Botanical Gardens (Rebecca Turk)

Echinacea sp. can grow up to 4′ tall but is usually closer to 3′ on average and around 2′ wide. The plant is very drought and heat tolerant, making it the perfect plant for your outdoor space. It prefers well-draining soil. It is very successful when it is planted in masses.

The flowers come in a range of colors including pink, purple, white, orange, red, and yellow. It blooms in mid-summer and will continue to flower sporadically until frost. Bees and butterflies absolutely love this guy. If you let the flower heads dry on the plants, the seeds from the cone are an excellent food source for birds in the fall!

Echinacea sp. at Huntsville Botanical Garden (Rebecca Turk)

Echinacea sp. at Huntsville Botanical Garden (Rebecca Turk)

Echinacea sp. can be seen at Huntsville Botanical Garden right now. For more information on scheduling a visit, go here.

