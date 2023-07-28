Financial Friday: Tips for finding, hiring a realtor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Whether you’re buying or selling a property, having the right professional by your side can make a significant difference in the outcome of your real estate transaction.

WAFF 48 talked to Redstone Family Realty’s Whitney Stringer about what aspects to look for in a good Realtor.

“Communication is key. Realtors do the buying and selling daily. But customers don’t do this but every 5 to 7 years. So I would pick a realtor who is active in the market and know what they’re doing,” said Stringer

Tips for finding the best Realtor for you:

Look for someone with a strong track record, positive client testimonials, and relevant experience in your target market.

It is good to interview a few Realtors and discuss the kind of communication you expect. (examples: text, phone, email or social media)

It’s crucial to establish clear communication channels and set expectations regarding the level of involvement, frequency of updates, and the Realtor’s availability throughout the process.

Take advantage of the initial consultation to discuss your goals, clarify the Realtor’s role, and ensure they fit your needs correctly.

“It’s also crucial for those relocating to make sure your realtor is available on the specific dates you will be traveling to house hunt,” said Stringer.

