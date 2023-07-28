Fayetteville, TN schools receive grant to replace aging cafeteria equipment

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville City Schools will be replacing aging kitchen and cafeteria equipment thanks to a grant announced on Friday.

The School Nutrition Foundation awarded $25,000 to the school system to replace equipment at all three schools.

Megan Hall, School Nutrition Director for Fayetteville City Schools, says the greatest need is at Fayetteville High School. Both the freezer and refrigerator stopped working over Christmas break. Items from the high school had to be stored in the freezer at the middle school building next door. Additionally, the refrigerator at the high school only works when it is partially stocked.

“We have equipment in our kitchens that has been broken since I started working here,” said Hall.

Duct tape is needed to keep the door of one warmer closed. This requires team members to constantly check to ensure food-safe temperatures.

“These new pieces of equipment will improve working conditions for our staff members,” said Hall. “We are excited that these improvements will allow us to offer additional local products and scratch-cooked options.”

Ralph Askins Elementary and Fayetteville Middle also have either broken and outdated equipment taking up space in the kitchens.

The school system will work with a representative from the company to determine the delivery and installation of the new equipment.

