Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Fayetteville, TN schools receive grant to replace aging cafeteria equipment

Fayetteville City Schools staff hard at work preparing food for students
Fayetteville City Schools staff hard at work preparing food for students(SNF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville City Schools will be replacing aging kitchen and cafeteria equipment thanks to a grant announced on Friday.

The School Nutrition Foundation awarded $25,000 to the school system to replace equipment at all three schools.

Megan Hall, School Nutrition Director for Fayetteville City Schools, says the greatest need is at Fayetteville High School. Both the freezer and refrigerator stopped working over Christmas break. Items from the high school had to be stored in the freezer at the middle school building next door. Additionally, the refrigerator at the high school only works when it is partially stocked.

“We have equipment in our kitchens that has been broken since I started working here,” said Hall.

Duct tape is needed to keep the door of one warmer closed. This requires team members to constantly check to ensure food-safe temperatures.

“These new pieces of equipment will improve working conditions for our staff members,” said Hall. “We are excited that these improvements will allow us to offer additional local products and scratch-cooked options.”

Ralph Askins Elementary and Fayetteville Middle also have either broken and outdated equipment taking up space in the kitchens.

The school system will work with a representative from the company to determine the delivery and installation of the new equipment.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt hired as P.E. Coach by Plainview High School
Marcus Johnson Jr., 30
Person in custody following high-speed chase in Morgan County, speeds near 130 mph
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, claimed she was abducted and held in...
Attorney explains why Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges
Crime Stoppers: Two women flash their backside in the presence of a child
Crime Stoppers: Two women flash their backside in the presence of a child
Location of the possible accidental shooting on Hammonds Ave.
Teen accidentally shot on Hammonds Ave. in serious condition

Latest News

Loretta Carr.
Second person arrested after remains found in DeKalb Co., remains identified belonging to missing woman
Bobby Peck, age 31 of Athens
Athens man arrested on meth trafficking charges
Carlee Russell
News conference to be held to announce charges against Carlee Russell
Red Bay man dies following Thursday crash on Alabama 24