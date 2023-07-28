Extraordinary Veterans: Phantom F-4 Fighter Pilot Daniel Frey

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Each month WAFF 48 News is taking the opportunity to honor Extraordinary Veterans. This month, we are honoring Daniel Frey.

Frey is a Vietnam war veteran and was nominated by his son, also named Daniel Frey.

He served for 21.5 years and completed 2 tours during the 60′s and 70′s. He started as a navigator and then moved to the role of pilot, where he flew the F-4 phantom which he described as ‘his love’.

He said the most memorable moment from his time in the military is when he saved a woman’s life in Alaska by flying her 12 units of blood that she desperately needed.

“I flew from Anchorage to Fairbanks, it’s 280 miles and 26 minutes and saved her life,” Frey said. “You can’t get any kind of an award to measure up to the feeling that you feel when you do that, it’s just pride.”

Frey says it was an honor to serve and he would do it again in a heartbeat.

