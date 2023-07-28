Deals
Athens man arrested on meth trafficking charges

Bobby Peck, age 31 of Athens
Bobby Peck, age 31 of Athens(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested on trafficking charges after a joint narcotics operation by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Polce Department.

Bobby Peck Jr., age 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trafficking meth during a recent traffic stop. Investigators found 47 grams of meth inside the vehicle at the time of his arrest. Peck was charged with an additional count of trafficking meth.

He was released from the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

