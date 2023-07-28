Athens man arrested on meth trafficking charges

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested on trafficking charges after a joint narcotics operation by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Polce Department.

Bobby Peck Jr., age 31, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trafficking meth during a recent traffic stop. Investigators found 47 grams of meth inside the vehicle at the time of his arrest. Peck was charged with an additional count of trafficking meth.

He was released from the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.