Athens man arrested on drug trafficking charges after being found with 47 grams on meth

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A 31-year-old Athens man was arrested on trafficking charges following a traffic stop.

According to officials, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and Athens Police Dpearmtne Narcotics Units conducted an operation that resulted in a traffic stop on Bobby Peck Jr., 31, who had an outstanding warrant for trafficking methamphetamine.

During the traffic stop, 47 grams of methamphetamine were located inside of Peck’s car. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with an additional count of trafficking methamphetamine.

Peck has since been released from the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

