Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Arab man held on $500,000 after being found with 3 lbs. of methamphetamine

Danny Joe Hayes
Danny Joe Hayes(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man was arrested after he was found with three pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the Commander of the Marshall County Drug Task Force, John Siggers, a search warrant was executed at the home of Danny Joe Hayes in Arab.

During the search Investigators, along with Arab Police, discovered approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.

During the search Investigators, along with Arab Police, discovered approximately three pounds...
During the search Investigators, along with Arab Police, discovered approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.(MCSO)

Hayes was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Former UT Coach Jeremy Pruitt hired as P.E. Coach by Plainview High School
Marcus Johnson Jr., 30
Person in custody following high-speed chase in Morgan County, speeds near 130 mph
1 man killed in crash involving motorcycle, car on Kelly Cemetery Road
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, claimed she was abducted and held in...
Attorney explains why Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges

Latest News

New West Morgan High School ready to welcome students
New West Morgan high school ready for students
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Huntsville Summit Apartment residents return home after 3-day evacuation
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Tuscumbia Volunteer Fire Department looking to lasso in $30,000 in their fundraiser
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Four men arrested after over 200 pounds of liquid meth found in Florence home
Bobby Peck Jr., 31
Athens man arrested on drug trafficking charges after being found with 47 grams on meth