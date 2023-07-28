Deals
Arab man held on $500,00 after being found with 3 lbs. of methamphetamine

Danny Joe Hayes
Danny Joe Hayes(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man was arrested after he was found with three pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the Commander of the Marshall County Drug Task Force, John Siggers, a search warrant was executed at the home of Danny Joe Hayes in Arab.

During the search Investigators, along with Arab Police, discovered approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.

During the search Investigators, along with Arab Police, discovered approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.(MCSO)

Hayes was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

