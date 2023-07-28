Arab man held on $500,00 after being found with 3 lbs. of methamphetamine

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man was arrested after he was found with three pounds of methamphetamine.

According to the Commander of the Marshall County Drug Task Force, John Siggers, a search warrant was executed at the home of Danny Joe Hayes in Arab.

During the search Investigators, along with Arab Police, discovered approximately three pounds of methamphetamine.

During the search Investigators, along with Arab Police, discovered approximately three pounds of methamphetamine. (MCSO)

Hayes was arrested and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.