ALEA State Troopers warn of Fentanyl-Xylazine drug cocktail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are warning everyone about a dangerous new drug cocktail they are seeing across the state.

Troopers say they are seeing more and more Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, which is a powerful sedative used by veterinarians.

One of the most dangerous things about a fentanyl-Xylazine overdose is that it can not be reversed by Narcan.

Reginal King with ALEA says troopers are just trying to get the word out about this deadly drug.

“This particular mix of fentanyl and xylazine is very dangerous. It’s not only being mixed with fentanyl but with heroin and cocaine as well. This is increasing across the country so we are just encouraging everyone to stay away from it,” he said.

The CDC reports more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses between August 2021 and August 2022.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.