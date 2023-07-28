Deals
1 man killed in crash involving motorcycle, car on Kelly Cemetery Road

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead after a Thursday night crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, crews were called to the fatal crash scene on Kelly Cemetery Road near Pulaski Pike around 11:30 p.m. The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating the crash.

No other details have been released including the identity of the man killed in the crash.

