1 man killed in crash involving motorcycle, car on Kelly Cemetery Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead after a Thursday night crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, crews were called to the fatal crash scene on Kelly Cemetery Road near Pulaski Pike around 11:30 p.m. The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating the crash.

No other details have been released including the identity of the man killed in the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.