Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

‘Walking miracle’: Former Ole Miss football player seen walking after career-ending crash

KD Hill (Ole Miss Athletics)
KD Hill (Ole Miss Athletics)(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss Rebel was seen walking after he was involved in a career-ending car accident this past weekend.

KD Hill, a fan-favorite, suffered major injuries after a wreck on Interstate 65 near Cullman, Alabama on Saturday. His brother was also involved in the crash.

The former Rebel was drafted by the Orlando Guardians of the XFL just over a month before the accident.

Eufaula Football, the team the 23-year-old played high school football for in Alabama, posted a video on Twitter of Hill using a walker.

It appears that the crash resulted in the lower part of his right leg being amputated.

The former Rebel wore the historic No. 38 jersey of the late, great Rebel Chucky Mullins last season.

In his five-year Ole Miss career, the defensive tackle was a key member of the “Landshark” defense, recording 58 tackles, four tackles four losses, and a sack.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in support of Hill. Click here for more information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
1 man killed in crash involving motorcycle, car on Kelly Cemetery Road
Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence
District 1 State Sen. Tim Melson suffers heart attack during South Korea recruiting trip
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms

Latest News

Eli Gold
Eli Gold set to return to call Bama games this fall
WAFF 48's Sports Director Carl Prather reporting
Bulldogs day at SWAC Football Media Day
Alabama A&M Head Football Coach Connell Maynor (far left) interviewed during SWAC Football...
Bulldogs day at SWAC Football Media Day
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young signed a four-year contract Friday. (AP File Photo/Chris...
Panthers first-round pick QB Bryce Young signs 4-year rookie deal
WAFF 48's Sports Director Carl Prather brings us coverage of the final day of SEC Media Days.
Vols headline final day of SEC Football Media Days 2023