Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

UPS driver praised for kicking down door, saving dogs from house fire

A UPS driver in Virginia saved a family's pets after their house was struck by lightning and set on fire. (SOURCE: WTKR)
By WTKR staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) – A Virginia UPS driver is being praised for going above the call of duty and rescuing a resident’s dogs from a fire.

Chris Schwenk takes pride in driving for UPS, delivering packages, and building relationships.

He said he is very familiar with a family’s house in Norfolk after delivering packages there multiple times.

“The elderly dog usually sunbathes out in the yard, so I got to know him over time,” Schwenk said. “Some of the stuff’s probably for them.”

Last Wednesday, however, while braving the elements on his route, Schwenk said he was driving down the street and smelled smoke.

“Kind of like campfire or burning leaves or something,” he said.

Schwenk said he didn’t think much of it at first, but after he turned onto the familiar street, he realized something was wrong.

“When I looked in my side-view mirror, I saw smoke coming out of the attic,” he said.

The house had caught on fire after being struck by lightning.

Schwenk called 911, but said he couldn’t wait for emergency responders. He knew he had to act.

“It was a blessing that I knew there was pets there,” he said.

Schwenk parked his vehicle and ran to the home where he banged on the door. He said he could hear the dogs inside.

He then rang the doorbell, knowing he didn’t have much time, and eventually kicked the door in. He said the dogs were right inside.

“He was happy to see the door open,” Schwenk said. “If they could talk, I think they would’ve said, ‘Get me out of here!’”

Schwenk said he was able to get the three dogs to safety with the help of a few others. Then he went back to doing his job.

He said his thoughts are with the family dealing with the damage the fire did to their home. However, he said he’s thankful it wasn’t any worse.

Schwenk’s actions are now being recognized by the homeowners, his coworkers and his community.

“I’d hope everybody would do that,” he said. “Man’s best friend in there, you’ve got to go get him out.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said they are sending Schwenk some goodies for his own pets as a “thank you” for saving the dogs.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2023 Online Auction begins Friday
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
UPDATE: All lanes at Research Park open following crash
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Judge sees dark writings of Michigan school shooter who could get life in prison
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, claimed she was abducted and held in...
Attorney explains why Carlee Russell could potentially face multiple charges
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Wednesday, June 7,...
Prince Harry loses part of lawsuit but will get his day in court against The Sun publisher
Kristen Clarke, the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil...
Justice Department announces broad investigation of Memphis police practices after Tyre Nichols death