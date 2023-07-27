Three men facing assault charges from Rock the South beating

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department has arrested three men in connection to an assault that happened during Rock the South.

William Vinson, 20, Chance Starling, 20 and Zachary Taylor, 21 were arrested as a direct result of a viral video that allegedly shows the three of them beating 18-year-old Reid Watts unconscious.

“We were absolutely disgusted and appalled by the cowardly actions,” Rock the South representative Nathan Baugh said. “We hope that this sad and disappointing incident is a reminder that this type of behavior will never be tolerated at Rock the South.”

Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta could not say what started the incident, but he did say it was meaningless.

“To do something like that over such a small matter, I think it’s important to understand that people will be held accountable for this,” Nassetta said.

Since the incident, tipsters flooded the Cullman Police inbox. Chief Nassetta said those tips, plus the $10,000 reward and lifetime passes to Rock the South, played a huge role in solving the case.

“We had that many people there,” he said. “The victim didn’t know them. The witnesses we had didn’t know him. It’s an important part of the puzzle for people to be able to see the video and say hey I know those guys.”

All three suspects bonded out. Their cases will now be presented to a grand jury.

