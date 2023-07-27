Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Three men facing assault charges from Rock the South beating

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department has arrested three men in connection to an assault that happened during Rock the South.

William Vinson, 20, Chance Starling, 20 and Zachary Taylor, 21 were arrested as a direct result of a viral video that allegedly shows the three of them beating 18-year-old Reid Watts unconscious.

“We were absolutely disgusted and appalled by the cowardly actions,” Rock the South representative Nathan Baugh said. “We hope that this sad and disappointing incident is a reminder that this type of behavior will never be tolerated at Rock the South.”

Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta could not say what started the incident, but he did say it was meaningless.

“To do something like that over such a small matter, I think it’s important to understand that people will be held accountable for this,” Nassetta said.

Since the incident, tipsters flooded the Cullman Police inbox. Chief Nassetta said those tips, plus the $10,000 reward and lifetime passes to Rock the South, played a huge role in solving the case.

“We had that many people there,” he said. “The victim didn’t know them. The witnesses we had didn’t know him. It’s an important part of the puzzle for people to be able to see the video and say hey I know those guys.”

All three suspects bonded out. Their cases will now be presented to a grand jury.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Rexolon L’Faye Jarman, Atlantis Jarman, and Marcia Barker have been charged with...
Six people arrested in Decatur fentanyl bust
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

Latest News

Columbus patient diagnosed with terminal cancer marries girlfriend for final wish
Columbus newlywed patient with terminal cancer‘s condition takes decline
WAFF 48's Mathew King reporting
Three men facing assault charges from Rock the South beating
WAFF 48's Aria Pons Reporting
Northwest Shoals Community College’s new resource center will open Thursday
Former UNA student charged with three counts of sexual assault