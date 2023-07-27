Deals
Teen accidentally shot on Hammonds Ave. in serious condition

Location of the possible accidental shooting at 2307 Hammonds Ave.
Location of the possible accidental shooting at 2307 Hammonds Ave.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 15-year-old in Huntsville has been involved in an apparent accidental shooting on Hammonds Avenue.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI), he says the incident occurred on Hammonds Avenue Thursday. Huntsville Police Officers say they were dispatched to the residence shortly after 8 a.m. and believe it to be an accidental shooting. The teen was taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services and is in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The incident is currently being investigated by HPD.

