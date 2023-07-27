Snead State forms campus police department

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Snead State Community College will feel much safer now with a new police department on campus.

“Sheriff Phil Sims called me and said that he had found me a suitable job that he felt I needed to apply for. I came down here and applied for it, and after interviews, I was selected as Chief,” newly-hired Chief Dough Pollard said.

Pollard spent nearly 30 years with the Albertville Police Department before retiring in 2017. Now, he has come out of retirement for Parson Students.

“My children have gone to school here and then I’ve got two more kids that are going to be going to school here. It was a great honor for me because I’ve always had a lot of respect for this school and a lot of support for it,” Pollard said.

Mark Bailey with the Alabama Community College System says they have been working closely with colleges across the state to enhance campus safety.

“What we’re doing is we’ve been taking our emergency operations and looking at how we can enhance emergency response. This is one of the best ways to do that. The chancellor has assisted many of the colleges with the initial cost to get the basics for the department,” Bailey said.

Bailey says new efforts in enhancing campus safety are not in response to the crime rate, but rather a means of prevention.

“This is about enhancing safety. It’s not in response to something. It’s just the next step in making everybody safer,” says Bailey.

Snead State Community College President Joe Whitmore says the college will also be installing nearly 100 surveillance cameras on campus to help support Chief Pollard and his team.

