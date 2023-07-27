See the Rocket City from new heights at Baker & Able

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What better way to enjoy a cocktail than to look over downtown Huntsville with the stunning Monte Sano Mountain behind it? At Baker & Able, they do not just have great views. They also have unique cocktails and delicious small plates!

Baker & Able indoor seating (Baker & Able)

Baker & Able is a nod to the famous primate duo who were the first to successfully conquer space flight, taking America and Huntsville, Alabama, to new heights. This lounge sits at the top of 106 Jefferson Street and its views are unmatched and will have you feeling as though you can touch the stars.

Baker & Able mixologist, Jason Russo brought the bar to us and showed us how he crafts just some of the drinks on the menu.

Baker & Able Rooftop Bar at Night (Baker & Able)

The first cocktail was Baker & Able’s ‘Bee Smoker.’ This drink is comprised of Vida Mezcal, Campari, St. Germain, honey syrup, and orange bitters. Out of the three, this beverage is the one that will alter your palate the most. This is their take on a Negroni. If you go to Baker & Able, order this one as a nightcap.

The 'Bee Smoker' from Baker & Able (Ellen McDonald)

The ‘Blooming Peat,’ was my personal favorite of the lineup. Shaken with Famous Grouse, Cognac, Creme de Violette, lemon, ginger, and Laphroaig Rinse, this cocktail is a light green color. No flavor was too overpowering and there was a beautiful blend of sweetness and smokiness. This is a must-try the next time you make your way to Jefferson Street.

The 'Blooming Peat' from Baker & Able (Baker & Able)

The last cocktail that Jason showcased was the ‘Crowning Achievement.’ Made with Dairy Clarified Maker’s Mark, lemon, and Primarius Pinot Noir Float, this drink is a good neutral cocktail. The hints of lemon and alcohol were well-balanced.

The 'Crowing Achievement from Baker & Able (Baker & Able)

Baker & Able is located at 106 Jefferson St S, Huntsville, AL, and is on Instagram! To see their full drink and food menu, visit here.

