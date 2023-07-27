Deals
Person in custody following high-speed chase in Morgan County, speeds near 130 mph

High Speed chase
High Speed chase(MGN)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Morgan County and Priceville Police assisted together in a high-speed chase on I-65 and I-565 early Thursday morning.

Deputies say a reckless driver was traveling at speeds over 130mph and as they attempted to catch up called Priceville PD following the vehicle to I-565. From there, the suspect attempted to flee on foot, deputies say. K9 Deputy Gator of MCSO arrived at the scene, apprehending the subject.

Priceville PD has the suspect in custody with charges pending.

