Person in custody following high-speed chase in Morgan County, speeds near 130 mph

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies in Morgan County and Priceville Police assisted together in a high-speed chase on I-65 and I-565 early Thursday morning.

Deputies say a reckless driver was traveling at speeds over 130mph and as they attempted to catch up called Priceville PD following the vehicle to I-565. From there, the suspect attempted to flee on foot, deputies say. K9 Deputy Gator of MCSO arrived at the scene, apprehending the subject.

Priceville PD has the suspect in custody with charges pending.

