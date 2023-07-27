Music City Grand Prix coming to Nashville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The NNT IndyCar Series returns to Nashville from August 4-6 with Big Machine Music Grand Prix. This series of races features a combination of super-speedways, short ovals, road courses, and temporary street circuits.

For three days you will have the opportunity to hear new music, try new food, and experience the racing at this festival-like event! Just a few blocks from Broadway Street, they will have multiple stages set up for artists to perform on and local food trucks if you are looking to try some southern cooking.

Race Winner #9: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in Victory Circle (Michael L. Levitt | LAT Images)

On Freedom Friday, the Grand Prix honors military members and first responders by giving out free tickets. You can register for these tickets and general admission on their website!

