Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Music City Grand Prix coming to Nashville

Grand Prix returns to Nashville
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The NNT IndyCar Series returns to Nashville from August 4-6 with Big Machine Music Grand Prix. This series of races features a combination of super-speedways, short ovals, road courses, and temporary street circuits.

Grand Prix
Grand Prix(Grand Prix)

For three days you will have the opportunity to hear new music, try new food, and experience the racing at this festival-like event! Just a few blocks from Broadway Street, they will have multiple stages set up for artists to perform on and local food trucks if you are looking to try some southern cooking.

Race Winner #9: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in Victory Circle
Race Winner #9: Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda in Victory Circle(Michael L. Levitt | LAT Images)

On Freedom Friday, the Grand Prix honors military members and first responders by giving out free tickets. You can register for these tickets and general admission on their website!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2023 Online Auction begins Friday
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
UPDATE: All lanes at Research Park open following crash
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said