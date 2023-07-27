Morning showers with a hot & humid afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning. We have some scattered light rain showers already showing up on the radar this morning, given the fairly stable atmosphere little to no lightning and thunder will be expected.

Other than the light rain, your Thursday morning commute should be pretty easy going with good visibility and some passing clouds. Cloud cover will thin out by lunchtime leaving us mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. Given the high humidity and dew points in the 70s, the heat index will range from 99 to 104 degrees during the afternoon. Very isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may develop into the late afternoon hours.

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with lows staying very warm in the middle 70s, areas of patchy fog will be possible for Friday morning’s commute. Friday will be a very similar July day with highs reaching the middle 90s and plenty of sunshine, isolated storms may pop up during the afternoon. The weekend forecast looks no different with plenty of sunshine and high humidity, highs will stay in the middle 90s with the heat index topping 100 degrees.

This quiet and hot weather pattern looks to continue into next work week as well.

