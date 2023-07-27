Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up

Mexico’s president offers to buy U.S. company’s coastal property for $375 million to end dispute

Mexico’s president says he has offered to buy an American company’s Caribbean coast property for $385 million to end a bitter, years-long dispute
FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico...
FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City, Jan. 10, 2023. Mexico’s president says he has offered to buy an American company’s Caribbean coast property for $385 million to end a bitter, years-long dispute. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday, July 27 that a format offer would be presented to  Alabama-based Vulcan Materials. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)(Fernando Llano | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Thursday that he has offered to buy an American company’s Caribbean coast property for about $385 million to end a bitter, years-long dispute.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a formal offer would be presented to Alabama-based Vulcan Materials. The company operated gravel extraction pits at the Yucatan peninsula site before López Obrador's administration closed them.

The company said it had not yet received the president's proposal or responded to the idea. In papers filed for a case before an international arbitration panel, Vulcan Materials valued the almost 6,000-acre (2,400 hectare) property, located just south of the resort town of Playa del Carmen, at $1.9 billion.

López Obrador said his much lower offer was fair and based on a government assessment. He said the most attractive part of the property was the freight shipping dock, which he plans to turn into a dock for cruise ships.

As the only significant port facility on that stretch of the Caribbean coast, the dock would also be useful for transporting gravel and cement for the president's massive train construction project, known as the Maya Train.

López Obrador said he also wants to use the flooded gravel pits that the company dug out of hundreds of acres of the limestone soil as “swimming pools” or an "ecotourism" area that would be operated as a concession by a private operator.

The huge pits are inhabited by crocodiles, which are a protected species in Mexico.

López Obrador left open a vague threat of seizing the property if the offer wasn't accepted by the time he leaves office in September 2024.

“Before I leave (office), this is going to be resolved, one way or another,” he said, adding that the company would have to agree to drop its damages-seeking cases before the arbitration panel as part of the deal.

In 2021, Mexico's environment ministry closed Vulcan’s limestone quarry and forbade the company from exporting stone that was long used in U.S. and Mexican building projects. The president accused the company of extracting rock and exporting it without proper permits. Vulcan said it had the needed permits.

In March, the U.S. State Department said it was "concerned about the fair treatment of our companies in Mexico" after Mexican police seized the cargo terminal on Vulcan's property.

Police held the port and used it to unload cargo from a Mexican cement and aggregates company, Cemex.

The president has publicly sparred with Vulcan for over a year. The dock at Punta Venado would allow cement, crushed stone and other materials to complete the Maya Train project to reach the area. Because there aren’t any local supplies of crushed stone needed to stabilize the tracks, López Obrador has been forced to import the stone, known as ballast, from Cuba.

Ships carrying the Cuban ballast have had to dock at the port of Sisal, on the Gulf of Mexico side of the Yucatan peninsula, and have their cargo trucked about 180 miles (300 kilometers) to some train construction sites.

The only private freight dock on the Caribbean side that could handle the Cuban shipments, and other shipments of cement and steel, is the one owned by Vulcan.

The 950-mile (1,500-kilometer) Maya Train line is meant to run in a rough loop around the Yucatan Peninsula, connecting beach resorts and archaeological sites.

López Obrador touts the train as a way to bring some of Cancun’s tourism income to inland communities that haven’t shared in the wealth. But there are no credible feasibility studies showing tourists would want to use the train.

Most Read

Carltavion Lathan
Former UNA student, resident advisor faces sexual abuse charges
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers Online Auction
Huntsville Crime Stoppers: 2023 Online Auction begins Friday
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
UPDATE: All lanes at Research Park open following crash
WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

Latest News

People visit the memorial outside The Covenant School after a mass shooting at the school in...
Nashville school shooter’s writings reignite debate over releasing material written by mass killers
Jackson State is no longer the Southwestern Athletic Conference front-runner. And Florida A&M...
Florida A&M picked over Jackson State in SWAC East, days after rap video controversy
On June 19, 2023 an EF-2 tornado tore through Moss Point's downtown leaving a path of...
Mississippi governor requests federal assistance for tornado damage
Individual from Rock the South taken to hospital
Alabama police say they’re closing in on suspects who beat a young man at Rock the South festival