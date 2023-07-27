Deals
Lincoln County teacher has all students to pass AP exam

Students in Jennifer Underwood’s AP European History class pass AP exam
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It is a rare accomplishment to have every single student receive college credit by passing their AP exam. For Jennifer Underwood at Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville, TN this dream just became a reality.

Lincoln County High School Ap Euro History students
Lincoln County High School Ap Euro History students(Jennifer Underwood)

Ms. Underwood has been teaching at Lincoln County High School for 10 years. She started teaching AP European History just two years ago, making the 2022-2023 academic year her second year. Last year, LCHS had 107 students enrolled in AP and together, they took 204 exams.

Of those in Ms. Underwood’s class, most of them were sophomores but she had a few juniors and seniors. All of them now have three hours of college or university credit under their belt. It is all thanks to Ms. Underwood’s tireless effort and dedication to her students.

students in class
students in class(Jennifer Underwood)

AP European History is often thought of as one of the more difficult AP courses. For these students to all pass truly speaks to the skills Ms. Underwood possesses as an educator.

