High School Football Media Days held in Florence

Northwest Alabama teams prepare for season
High School Football Media Days continue in Northwest Alabama
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fall camp either begins Monday or August 7th for area High School Football teams. This week ends the “talking season” as Week Zero of the season kicks off August 25th.

Teams from Northwest Alabama met with the media to discuss the upcoming season. Outside of X’s and O’s coaches and players expressed their excitement for Friday nights under the lights.

“Everybody is talking about it,” Lauderdale County Head Football Coach Jeff Mason said. “You look at the student body and everyone has dress up days. They have different marron jerseys on and that’s exciting. And of course the town, we’re trying to get there and get some gas, go in the store and there’s like three people stopping and asking what’s going on when ya’ll starting, ya’ll been to that cam, how’d that go, how’d this go. You’ve been there, that scream team is crazy, they get loud. Their hollering the whole night. It’s just a great place to be, I wouldn’t be anywhere else.”

“Prime example I tell people this all the time,” West Limestone Head Football Coach Shelby Davis added. “I coached at John Carroll High School where were the number two team in the state at the 5A level, and we’ve had more people come to West Limestone games than we ever did there. It’s a community that shows up. There are people that probably don’t want to play us because we travel so well.”

