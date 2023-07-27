Crime Stoppers: Two women flash their backside in the presence of a child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police have shared a video of a woman who lifted her dress and exposed her backside.

HPD say she was one of two women who did this in the presence of a child. The have identified one of the two women but still need the public’s help in finding the other.

If you know her or any other people on this list call police.

Tiffany Burnett is charged with robbery. She is accused of stealing several items from a local Dollar General store.

HPD is also looking for Terry Brown who is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance after authorities say he had fentanyl on him.

Jessica Meckling is charged with Chemical Endangerment of a Child. Investigators say her newborn had Fentanyl, Methamphetamine and Amphetamine in its system.

And police want to bring in Thomas Trowell. They say - he escaped Huntsville Hospital while he was staying there after being arrested.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.