Cottage Collective shares back-to-school bags

Cottage Collective shows back-to-school bags
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Its back-to-school season which means its time to pick out your backpack for the school year.

Beth McCormick, owner of Cottage Collective, joined Tennessee Valley Living to share all of the back-to-school items they offer in store. They have items for you whether you are a tot, teen, teacher, or a mom!

Cottage Collective
Cottage Collective(Cottage Collective)

If you have a little one heading to school this year then you should check out their line of backpacks and nap mats that can be monogramed. If you are looking for something a little more sturdy for yourself then check out their travel line that are easy to clean! And lastly if you are looking for something for your kiddos new teacher then check out their pamper baskets which include chocolates, candles, and even planners!

Cottage Collective
Cottage Collective(Cottage Collective)

For all your back-to-school needs check out Cottage Collective on their Facebook or their website!

