Animal abandonment increases, kittens dumped in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help to identify the person who dumped a box of kittens on the side of Highway 41A.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also reported that prior to the kittens being found, 12 dogs were abandoned on the side of the road in the previous 24 hours.

Unfortunately, leaders say animal dumping is a problem all across North Alabama.

CEO of the Greater Huntsville Humane Society, Spencer Batcheller said the shelter gets calls about animal dumping every day and many shelters are forced to turn surrenders away due to over capacity.

“Adoptions are down 30% across the board so when we have more and more people dumping animals and more and more people surrendering animals plus less adoptions, we’re kind of fighting a losing battle because the numbers are astronomically high,” Batcheller said.

Batcheller said the solution starts with getting your pets spayed and neutered. He added that another way you can help your local shelters and the animals that are surrendered is to foster.

