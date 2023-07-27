3, including ADOC officer, charged in inmate’s murder

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two inmates and a correctional officer have been charged with murder following the death of an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Sgt. Demarcus Sanders and inmates Frederick Gooden and Stefranio Hampton have been charged in the death of inmate Rubyn James Murray.

ADOC said Murray’s death followed an incident outside of his dorm Wednesday. The incident led to a fight between Murray and correctional officers. Murray and a correctional officer were minorly injured during the fight.

Rubyn James Murray, an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility, was murdered while in custody on Wednesday. (Elmore Correctional Facility)

While Murray was in a holding area awaiting transport to Staton Health Care Unit (SHCU) to treat his injuries, ADOC said two inmates, Fredrick Gooden, and Stefranio Hampton, gained access to the holding area. Murray was later found to be unresponsive and was taken to SHCU before being transferred to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Murray’s cause of death is pending an autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation, according to ADOC.

Sanders resigned from his position after being charged, ADOC added. He is being held in the Elmore County Detention Facility without bond.

Further charges in the case are pending.

Murray, 38, was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery 1 out of Montgomery County. Gooden, 60, is serving a 30-year sentence for theft of property II out of Jefferson County. Hampton, 35, is serving a life sentence for robbery 1 out of Montgomery County.

