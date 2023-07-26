Deals
UPDATE: All lanes at Research Park open following crash

Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.
Research Park Boulevard crash near University Drive involving a dump truck.(WAFF)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Research Park Boulevard near University Drive involving a dump truck has impacted traffic Wednesday.

According to Huntsville Police, all southbound lanes and two northbound inside lanes of Research Park from University Drive to Bradford were closed due to the traffic incident and as of 5:30 p.m., all lanes are back open.

The incident involved a dump truck that overturned after hitting the center divider. The driver has been transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

