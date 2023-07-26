Typical late July heat through the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We start off the day with fair skies overhead and muggy morning temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Areas of patchy but dense fog will be expected through daybreak with bodies of water and the sheltered valleys being most fog prone for the morning drive to work. Today will be a very typical July day with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the middle 90s, the heat index will be around 100 degrees this afternoon. Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with lows only falling into the low to middle 70s, areas of patchy fog will be expected for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with highs staying in the middle 90s, the heat index will be over 100 degrees during the afternoon hours. Humidity levels will climb each day through the weekend with very isolated showers and thunderstorms possible each day. The weekend forecast is trending sunny and hot as well with high temperatures staying in the middle 90s.

Hydration and heat safety will be very important over the next several days. There is no real change to our weather pattern for the rest of the month into early August, things look to remain hot, humid and mainly rain-free.

