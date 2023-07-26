Deals
Sunny, hot & humid for the rest of the day

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, sunny, hot and humid. Temps well into the 90s, feels-like temps close to 100. After patchy fog with temps in the 70s overnight, 

Thursday and Friday will be very similar days with high temps in the middle 90s, the heat index will be 100 to 105 during the afternoon hours. Humidity levels will climb each day through the weekend with very isolated showers and thunderstorms possible each day. The weekend forecast is trending sunny and hot as well with high temperatures staying in the middle 90s.

Hydration and heat safety will be very important over the next several days. There is no real change to our weather pattern for the rest of the month into early August, things look to remain hot, humid and mainly rain-free.

