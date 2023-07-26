Statewide ‘Missing and Endangered Persons Alert’ criteria expands in September

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now there is no statewide system for issuing an alert for a missing and endangered adult. Most of the cases will get classified under an advisory.

WBRC consistently gets emails and phone calls from people whose loved ones suddenly go missing and up until now, most people couldn’t get a statewide alert because of Alabama law. In just a few months though, all of that is set to change, thanks to Act 2023-348 that passed during the last legislative session.

“We really want these alerts to be a credible system,” said ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. “They’ve been credible and we want to maintain that.”

While the criteria of the Missing and Endangered Persons Alert is changing, Sgt. Burkett says the credibility is not.

“So now if there’s a situation where an individual is in danger or has been abducted, that gives local law enforcement the ability to, one: communicate that information to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Fusion Center and then they can subsequently issue that alert,” he explained.

Previously, only those living with a mental or physical disability would get an alert issued but soon, almost anyone can qualify as long as the information can be vetted by police.

“I can’t help but reiterate why it’s so important for local law enforcement to really be able to analyze the facts,” said Sgt. Burkett. “We want the general public and the citizens of Alabama to know and understand when they see that alert, that’s verified information.”

Even still, he says they don’t want to bog down the general public with a ton of missing persons alerts because they can turn into background noise. So only those who sign up for ALEA’s CodeRED system will get an alert notification to their phone.

You can sign up for individual alerts or all of them here, including Blue Alerts, Missing and Endangered Persons Alerts, and Missing Child Alerts. Everyone will continue getting AMBER Alert notifications no matter what.

This alert criteria change will go into effect on September 1.

