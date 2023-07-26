Deals
Smoke in the Outfield at Toyota Field

Join Toyota Field for a BBQ Festival next week!
Join Toyota Field on August 4-5 for a BBQ Festival!
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Next week on August 4-5, BBQ fans will gather at Toyota Field for the Smoke in the Outfield BBQ Festival!

This is a brand new event for Toyota Field and they hope this will get the community out and involved. Participants from Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, and even some from the lower panhandle of Florida are all making their way to the Rocket City for this out-of-the-park event.

BBQ Festival at Toyota Field
BBQ Festival at Toyota Field(Toyota Field)

While competitors will be smoking up some meat, attendees will also be able to buy meat. Director of Food and Beverage Garien Shelby says Toyota Field will be selling chicken, ribs, brisket, turkey legs, and pulled pork.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy and eat. With the projected temperature and dew point that’s set for the dates of the tournament, Promotions Manager Ricky Fernandez says he can easily 17 ribs!

Aside from great meat, the event will have live music, a mechanical bull ride, inflatables, face painting and so much more. Tickets can be bought here!

