Shoals illnesses possibly linked to the river, local pediatrics said

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Pediatricians in the Shoals are calling on parents to keep a closer eye on kids while they are swimming for the remainder of the summer.

Three patients were seen by Quad Cities Pediatrics after they swam in the Tennessee River and what doctors found is not the usual E. coli case. Doctors and nurses at Quad City Pediatrics said they have treated at least three patients under 10-years-old this month that they believe became ill after swimming in the Tennessee River.

One patient tested positive for intestinal bacteria and the other two had different parasites. Each showed stomach-bug-like symptoms, but at different levels. They had also all been swimming in the Tennessee River before coming in. Nurse Practitioner Jessica Byrd says cases of E. coli are relatively common after swimming in the river, but she said it was unusual to see these parasites and intestinal bacteria.

“In one day, I had a few positives of things that we don’t typically see, and the common ground was they all had swam in the Tennessee River in the last like two weeks,” Byrd said.

She said kids often swallow water while swimming, which is likely how the three patients became ill. Byrd advised parents to watch their kids closely or just avoid swimming in the river altogether.

“So right now, I would avoid the Tennessee River just so we can kind of gather more information to see if there’s some type of contamination going on,” Byrd said. “At this point, we’re not 100% sure. I just know that all of our patients that we had, the common ground was that they all swim in the Tennessee River.”

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said contaminant levels were high in the Tennessee River around July 5, but they have since returned to normal. ADEM experts said the water should be safe, but it is always good to exercise caution. They will be out testing again next month.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it investigates E. coli and similar illnesses every year, and it’s not uncommon to see a few kids get sick from swimming in some waterways.

ADEM said that the river is a naturally flowing system that is constantly impacted by weather, wildlife and other factors.

